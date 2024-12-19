Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 8 in Ukraine over past day

by Martin Fornusek December 19, 2024 9:42 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on Dec. 19, 2024. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions killed at least one civilian and injured at least eight other people over the past day, regional authorities reported on Dec. 19.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 45 of the 85 Shahed-type drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Forty drones were reportedly lost across Ukraine thanks to electronic warfare countermeasures.

Russia also attacked Ukraine with a Kh-59/69 cruise missile and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, according to the statement.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian shelling of the town of Semenivka injured a police officer and a 16-year-old boy, Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported. A house was also damaged.

Four people were injured during a Russian attack against the village of Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv Oblast on the evening of Dec. 18, according to the regional governor, Oleh Syniehubov.

The victims included three women aged 57, 62, and 75, and a 64-year-old man. Nine houses were damaged.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and two injured in Russian strikes, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Three high-rise buildings, 11 houses, and an outbuilding were damaged.

Russia launched a missile attack against the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on Dec. 19, damaging a hospital, a school, two nine-story buildings, and a shop, Governor Serhii Lysak said. No casualties were reported.

Russian forces also carried out a missile strike against the town of Romny in Sumy Oblast, damaging nine residential buildings but inflicting no casualties, authorities reported.

The Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

One of Russia’s largest chemical plants reportedly attacked in Rostov Oblast
The attack struck the Kamensky Combine, a chemical plant that produces rocket fuel for the Russian military, according to Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s counter-disinformation center.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

