This audio is created with AI assistance

Original reports on Sept. 12 said two women from Izium, Kharkiv Oblast residing in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France were allegedly beaten by a Russian man after playing Ukrainian music from their phone. The man is in fact a 33-year-old Ukrainian former soldier who now works as a bodyguard, French media report. The man will be tried in court on Nov. 17 and faces three years in prison and a fine of 45,000 euros, according to reports.