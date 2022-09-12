French media: Two Ukrainian women assaulted in southern France
September 12, 2022 11:55 pm
Two Ukrainian women from Izium residing in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin were allegedly beaten by a Russian man after playing Ukrainian music loudly on their phone, according to the French Nice-Matin news outlet. The Ukrainian Embassy in France condemned the attack and said it is monitoring the situation.
