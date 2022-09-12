Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, September 12, 2022

externalFrench media: Two Ukrainian women assaulted in southern France

This item is part of our running news digest

September 12, 2022 11:55 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Two Ukrainian women from Izium residing in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin were allegedly beaten by a Russian man after playing Ukrainian music loudly on their phone, according to the French Nice-Matin news outlet. The Ukrainian Embassy in France condemned the attack and said it is monitoring the situation. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok