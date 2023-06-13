Yermak: Priest killed in Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled the village of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast on June 13, hitting a church's yard and killing a priest, reported Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak.

The attack also injured a 76-year-old woman, Yermak said on Telegram. The damages include four residential buildings, a post office, administrative buildings, the central square, and critical infrastructure facilities.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the oblast on the Dnipro River's west bank, such as Bilozerka, have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

After Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam on June 6, Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast has also suffered massive floods and a large-scale humanitarian crisis.