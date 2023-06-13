Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
At least 9 killed, 37 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

by Dinara Khalilova June 13, 2023 12:06 PM
Vehicles destroyed by a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on June 13, 2023. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched strikes on nine Ukrainian oblasts over the past 24 hours, killing at least nine civilians and wounding 37, according to regional authorities.

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Luhansk oblasts.

Overnight on June 13, a Russian missile attack hit a residential building and several other locations in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's city of Kryvyi Rih. As of about 10 a.m. local time, six people are known to have been killed and 25 injured, according to the regional governor. The rescue operation is ongoing.

Russian attacks against Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast killed one civilian and wounded five more, reported Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Russia hit at least 14 settlements in the region, damaging over 20 homes, he added.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 14 settlements were hit with airstrikes, drones, artillery, and multiple launch rocket systems, the regional administration wrote on Facebook. The attacks left two civilians killed, two more people wounded, and 34 civilian facilities destroyed, according to the report.

Russian forces struck southern Kherson Oblast 39 times on June 12, hitting an educational facility and a shop in the city of Kherson, the regional administration wrote. The attacks reportedly wounded three people in the region.

Overnight on June 13, Russia launched Iranian-made Shahed drones at Kharkiv, damaging a warehouse, another building, and a car, said Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov. There were no casualties.

Earlier, Russia's military hit four districts in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a 33-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman in the village of Shevchenkove, according to Syniehubov. The attacks reportedly damaged at least nine residential buildings, a gas pipeline, a store, and an elevator.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
