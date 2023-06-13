At least 9 killed, 37 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched strikes on nine Ukrainian oblasts over the past 24 hours, killing at least nine civilians and wounding 37, according to regional authorities.

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Luhansk oblasts.

Overnight on June 13, a Russian missile attack hit a residential building and several other locations in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's city of Kryvyi Rih. As of about 10 a.m. local time, six people are known to have been killed and 25 injured, according to the regional governor. The rescue operation is ongoing.

Russian attacks against Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast killed one civilian and wounded five more, reported Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Russia hit at least 14 settlements in the region, damaging over 20 homes, he added.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 14 settlements were hit with airstrikes, drones, artillery, and multiple launch rocket systems, the regional administration wrote on Facebook. The attacks left two civilians killed, two more people wounded, and 34 civilian facilities destroyed, according to the report.

Russian forces struck southern Kherson Oblast 39 times on June 12, hitting an educational facility and a shop in the city of Kherson, the regional administration wrote. The attacks reportedly wounded three people in the region.

Overnight on June 13, Russia launched Iranian-made Shahed drones at Kharkiv, damaging a warehouse, another building, and a car, said Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov. There were no casualties.

Earlier, Russia's military hit four districts in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a 33-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman in the village of Shevchenkove, according to Syniehubov. The attacks reportedly damaged at least nine residential buildings, a gas pipeline, a store, and an elevator.