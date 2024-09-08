The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Kyiv, State Emergency Service, Casualties, Civilians, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Gas explosion kills 2 in Kyiv

by Kateryna Hodunova September 8, 2024 2:56 PM 1 min read
A gas explosion at a motor transport enterprise in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv killed at least two people
Rescuers work at the site of a gas explosion in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv on Sept. 8, 2024. (The State Emergency Service / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A gas explosion at a logistics company in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv killed at least two people on Sept. 8, the State Emergency Service reported.

The explosion partially destroyed the company's two-story building. People inside the building at the time of the explosion were trapped under the rubble.

The explosion not related to a Russian attack, the State Emergency Service said.

As of 1:30 p.m. local time, rescuers had retrieved two bodies from the rubble.

Rescue and search operations continue as more people may still be trapped. Thirty-one rescuers are working at the scene.

Russian drone debris falls near Ukraine’s parliament overnight
Debris from a Russian Shahed-type kamikaze drone downed overnight was discovered outside the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, on the morning of Sept. 7.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:56 PM

Gas explosion kills 2 in Kyiv.

The explosion partially destroyed the company's two-story building. People inside the building at the time of the explosion were trapped under the rubble.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.