Gas explosion kills 2 in Kyiv.

A gas explosion at a logistics company in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv killed at least two people on Sept. 8, the State Emergency Service reported.

The explosion partially destroyed the company's two-story building. People inside the building at the time of the explosion were trapped under the rubble.

The explosion not related to a Russian attack, the State Emergency Service said.

As of 1:30 p.m. local time, rescuers had retrieved two bodies from the rubble.

Rescue and search operations continue as more people may still be trapped. Thirty-one rescuers are working at the scene.