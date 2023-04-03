Armsmaker Rheinmetall building maintenance hub for Ukrainian weapons in Romania

This audio is created with AI assistance

German armsmaker Rheinmetall is building a service center for Western military equipment used by Ukraine's Armed Forces in Romania, Reuters reported, citing the company.

The construction works are underway in the Romanian city of Satu Mare, close to the border with Ukraine, with the hub expected to be open already this month, according to Rheinmetall's spokesperson.

"The service hub should play a central role in maintaining the operational readiness of western combat systems in use in Ukraine and ensuring the availability of logistical support," the spokesperson said, as cited by Reuters.

The hub will reportedly service self-propelled howitzers, Leopard 2 and Challenger tanks, Marder infantry fighting vehicles, Fuchs armored transport vehicles, and military trucks.

"It is a key concern for us at Rheinmetall to provide the NATO forces and Ukraine with the best possible support," said the armsmaker's Chief Executive Armin Papperger, as quoted by Reuters.

Rheinmetall set up a similar service center in the Lithuanian city of Jonava to repair NATO vehicles.