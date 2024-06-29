Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Armenia, Dmytro Kuleba
Kuleba meets Armenian minister as Yerevan drifts away from Moscow

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 29, 2024 8:49 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Croatia on June 29, 2024. (Dmytro Kuleba/X)
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on June 29 that he had met with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on the sidelines of the Dubrovnik Forum in Croatia.

This comes as Yerevan is seeking to distance itself from Russia, repeatedly accusing Moscow of being an unreliable partner.

Kuleba and Mirzoyan discussed the security situation in Europe and the South Caucasus. The two also focused on ways to deepen bilateral ties and international cooperation between nations, "particularly in light of Ukraine’s future EU membership," according to Kuleba.

"I thanked Armenia for attending the first peace summit in Switzerland and informed my counterpart about further work on implementing the peace formula on the path to a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine," the minister said.

Armenia had long relied on Russia as its primary regional ally.

However, relations between the two countries have continued to sour after Russian peacekeepers declined to act during conflicts between Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-backed entity on internationally recognized Azeri territory, and Azerbaijan, in 2020 and 2023. Nagorno-Karabakh was re-integrated into Azerbaijan after Baku's final victory in 2023.

Following this, Yerevan repeatedly threatened to leave the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russian-led military alliance.

In March, Mirzoyan revealed that the country is considering applying for membership in the European Union, aiming to strengthen ties with the West.

Armenia has largely refrained from getting involved in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. The country delivered its first batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine in September 2023.

US wants to invite Armenia, Azerbaijan to upcoming NATO summit, sources tell Azerbaijani media
The news came as U.S. Assistant Secretary of State James O’Brien is scheduled to arrive in Baku on June 27, in what will be his third trip to the South Caucasus in two months.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:21 PM

'Tension rises' at border with Belarus, Minsk accuses Kyiv of deploying troops.

The Ukrainian Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation said in May that Russia may opt to conduct a new psychological operation aimed at "stirring up mass panic" in Ukraine. The plan was to force Kyiv to believe that Belarusian troops would join Russia's war against Ukraine, according to the center.
10:44 AM

Governor: Russian attacks kill 4, wound 6 in Donetsk Oblast.

Russia's recent attack on Niu-York comes as Moscow steps up its offensive on the nearby town of Toretsk. Russian troops have slowly advanced in the area and intensified their attacks against civilians remaining in what has long been a less intense sector of the front line.
