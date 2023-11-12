Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
AP: Proposed US funding bill excludes Ukraine aid as political battle looms

by Lance Luo November 12, 2023 3:08 AM 2 min read
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson conducts meeting on Nov. 7. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson revealed on Nov. 11 a new proposal to keep the federal government open, a plan which excludes additional funding for Ukraine, AP reported.

With just five legislative days left until the federal government shutdown deadline, lawmakers are scrambling to produce a consensus.

“This two-step continuing resolution is a necessary bill to place House Republicans in the best position to fight for conservative victories… The bill will stop the absurd holiday-season omnibus tradition of massive, loaded up spending bills introduced right before the Christmas recess,” he told congressional leaders.

Johnson’s plan does not include additional funding for Israel and Ukraine, which the Biden Administration has requested.

He characterized the initiative as placing “conference in the best position to fight for fiscal responsibility, oversight over Ukraine aid, and meaningful policy changes at our Southern border.”

The White House slammed the plan as a threat to U.S. national security.

“This proposal is just a recipe for more Republican chaos and more shutdowns—full stop… House Republicans need to stop wasting time on their own political divisions, do their jobs, and work in a bipartisan way to prevent a shutdown,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

“An Extreme Republican Shutdown would put critical national security and domestic priorities at risk, including by forcing service members to work without pay... This comes just days after House Republicans were forced to pull two of their own extreme appropriations bills from the floor—further deepening their dysfunction.”

The United States’ fiscal condition has significantly deteriorated with national debt exceeding $33 trillion as servicing costs raise exponentially.

In a historic move on Nov. 10, credit rating agency Moody’s downgraded U.S. sovereign debt to “negative” outlook citing increased political instability and unsustainable levels of spending coupled with high rates.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. has disbursed over $75 billion in aid to Kyiv.

