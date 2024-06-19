Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Corruption, Anti-corruption, NABU, SAPO
Edit post

Investigators uncover alleged scheme to launder $22.5 million bribe for ex-top tax official

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 19, 2024 6:52 PM 2 min read
Chief of Ukraine's State fiscal service Roman Nasirov (R) is seen surrounded by his lawyers and defenders in a courtroom in November 2017. (Sergii Kharchenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) said on June 19 that it had exposed an alleged criminal scheme to launder the 21 million euros ($22.5 million) allegedly received as a bribe by Roman Nasirov, then head of the State Fiscal Service, in 2015-2016.

An associate of Nasirov and an advisor to the ex-official have been charged in the money laundering case, the NABU reported.

According to the news site Liga.net's sources, Nasirov's associate is Oleksandr Hlimbovskyi, owner of Altis, a Ukrainian construction group. His daughter, Kateryna Hlimbovska, is Roman Nasirov's wife and a member of the Kyiv City Council.

Ukrainian businessman Oleh Bakhmatyuk, the owner of the agribusiness group Ukrlandfarming, was charged in 2022 with giving the 21 million euro bribe to Nasirov in exchange for illegal value added tax refunds. The former head of the State Fiscal Service was charged with receiving the bribe.

From December 2015 to March 2016, the Nasirov associate identified by Liga.net as Hlimbovskyi helped Nasirov to transfer part of a bribe of more than 13 million euros ($14 million) to the accounts of a company in the British Virgin Islands, the NABU reported.

From May 2017 to April 2018, the associate laundered the entire amount of the bribe and spent it on purchasing a residential and office complex with a parking lot in the center of Kyiv, according to the NABU.

By the end of 2023, the NABU and the SAPO seized 81 properties and more than Hr 30 million ($740,000), which the associate allegedly acquired with laundered funds.

The other part of the bribe, 7.9 million euros ($8.5 million), which was transferred to the accounts of another company in the British Virgin Islands, was laundered by the top official's adviser, the NABU reported.

Nasirov is also on trial in a separate abuse of power case. In 2017, he was charged with illegally allowing participants of an alleged corrupt scheme at gas producer Ukrgazvydobuvannya to delay tax payments, causing losses to the state of Hr 2 billion ($74 million.)

Nasirov denies all accusations of wrongdoing.

Oleg Sukhov: US should sanction these 2 symbols of Ukraine’s corruption
On Dec. 9, the U.S. imposed sanctions on Oleksandr Tupytsky, head of Ukraine’s Constitutional Court, and Andriy Portnov, ex-deputy chief of staff for pro-Kremlin ex-President Viktor Yanukovych. Both stand accused of corruption and obstructing reforms. That was surely a great push for Ukrainian ref…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:15 PM

EU, Ukraine finalize text of security deal.

The EU is expected to join 16 countries, including the U.S., Japan, U.K., Germany, and France, that have signed similar bilateral treaties to help Kyiv repel Russia's aggression.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:04 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 1, injure 9 over past day.

Russia launched Shahed-type drones toward the western city of Lviv overnight on June 19. While the authorities reported that all five drones were shot down, the debris reportedly injured two men aged 47 and 70 in the village of Malekhiv on Lviv's northern outskirts.
9:01 AM

Polish attitudes toward Ukrainian refugees deteriorating, survey shows.

In more than two years of the full-scale war, Poles see Ukrainian refugees more negatively in almost all aspects, except for accepting Ukrainian children to schools, according to a survey by the University of Warsaw and the University of Economics and Humanities in Warsaw published by Rzeczpospolita on June 18.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.