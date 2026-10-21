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UPDATE: Anti-corruption agency searches Ukraine's central bank chief, source says

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by Oleg Sukhov
UPDATE: Anti-corruption agency searches Ukraine's central bank chief, source says
National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Governor Andriy Pyshny at a meeting with an IMF delegation in Kyiv on Feb. 12, 2024. (National Bank of Ukraine/Facebook)

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) on Oct. 21 searched the premises of Andriy Pyshnyi, head of the National Bank of Ukraine, a law enforcement source told the Kyiv Independent.

The Kyiv Independent has requested comment from the National Bank of Ukraine and will publish its response once it is received.

The NABU said in a statement that it is "conducting searches at the National Bank of Ukraine and at the home of one of its employees."

"No one has been detained or charged," the bureau said. "No further details are being disclosed to protect the confidentiality of the pretrial investigation."

It is not clear in what case Pyshnyi is being investigated.

The National Bank of Ukraine has faced criticism for failing to prevent a Hr 150 million ($3.4 million) payment through state-owned Sense Bank allegedly funded with laundered money and posted as bail for ex-Energy and Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko in June. The central bank has also been lambasted for failing to address the issue of alleged criminal schemes involving Sense Bank in general.

President Volodymyr Zelensky's ex-Deputy Chief of Staff Iryna Mudra, Sense Bank CEO Oleksiy Stupak, the bank's former supervisory board head Mykola Hladyshchenko, and other suspects were charged in August with laundering money to post bail for Halushchenko through Sense Bank.

Halushchenko was charged in February as part of last year’s probe into state nuclear power monopoly Energoatom — the largest corruption investigation of Zelensky’s tenure.

A person matching the description of Zelensky's Chief of Staff Kyrylo Budanov allegedly asked Mudra to launder cash to pay bail for Halushchenko, according to the leaked text of the charges against Mudra published by the media outlet Bihus.info on Sept. 15.

Furthermore, an alleged transcript of the Anti-Corruption Bureau's tapes leaked to the media outlet Hromadske in August contains multiple references to "Kyrylo," "Kyrylo Oleksiyovich," Mudra's unnamed boss, and a top official at the President's Office. There are also direct references to Budanov's last name in the transcripts.

In leaked transcripts of NABU tapes published in April and May, Vasyl Veselyi, a former aide to Sense Bank's supervisory board, and businessman Oleksandr Tsukerman mentioned influencing board appointments at the bank and talking to Zelensky's ex-Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak about the bank.

Sevki Acuner, former head of Sense Bank's supervisory board, said in September that Pyshnyi, head of the National Bank of Ukraine, had allegedly recommended Veselyi for a position at Sense Bank. Pyshnyi denied the allegation.

The media outlet Ekonomichna Pravda reported in September, citing its sources, that Pyshnyi and Veselyi knew each other through the late Andriy Ivanchuk, a former lawmaker who was a university classmate of Pyshnyi.

According to leaked NABU tapes published in April, Timur Mindich, the alleged ringleader of te Energoatom corruption scheme, and Rustem Umerov, now head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, mentioned plans to discuss funding for drone maker Fire Point with Pyshnyi and Sense Bank.

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NABUSAPONational Bank of UkraineAndriy YermakKyrylo BudanovPresidential OfficeBankingEnergoatomTimur MindichAnti-corruptionCorruptionLawRule of law
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Oleg Sukhov

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Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

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