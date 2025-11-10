KI logo
Monday, November 10, 2025
Politics

Prosecutors probe possible leak as Zelensky ally reportedly flees prior to searches

by Oleg Sukhov
Prosecutors probe possible leak as Zelensky ally reportedly flees prior to searches
Oleksandr Klymenko, head of Ukraine's Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, following an interview in his office in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 29, 2025. (Olga Ivashchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Oleksandr Klymenko, Ukraine's chief anti-corruption prosecutor, has initiated an internal probe into a possible leak of information, the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said on Nov. 10.

The probe follows reports that President Volodymyr Zelensky's former business partner Timur Mindich was tipped off about the possible searches and was able to leave the country beforehand.

The leaks occurred in the past two weeks, a law enforcement source told the Kyiv Independent.

The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office told the Kyiv Independent it could not provide any comments at this time.

Mindich, a co-owner of the president's Kvartal 95 production company, has expanded his business interests in recent years, according to journalist investigations.

An investigation into Mindich's activities by the Anti-Corruption Bureau was one of the factors that led to an attempt by the authorities to eliminate the NABU's independence in July, law enforcement sources told the Kyiv Independent.

The NABU said on Nov. 10 that it was investigating a major corruption scheme in the energy sector, including Ukraine's state nuclear power company Energoatom.

As part of the investigation, the NABU conducted searches in Kyiv the same day in premises connected to Mindich, law enforcement sources told the Kyiv Independent.

On Nov. 10, online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda published video footage of Andriy Synyuk, the deputy head of the SAPO, meeting with Oleksiy Meniv, a lawyer who visited Mindich's apartment building in the same period.

According to the news outlet's sources, Synyuk had access to the Mindich case.

Synyuk has denied leaking any information in the Mindich case and said he was friends with Meniv. Synyuk also said that Meniv's former wife and children live in the same house as Mindich.

Synyuk was the runner-up in the contest for the job of chief anti-corruption prosecutor. He eventualy lost the race to Klymenko.

Anti-corruption activists questioned his independence at that time since he was a subordinate of then Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova. They argued that the President's Office was pushing for Snyuk to get the chief anti-corruption prosecutor job opening.

Klymenko nominated him as his deputy in 2022, and Synyuk was appointed as deputy head of the SAPO by then Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, a Zelensky loyalist.

Oleg Sukhov

Reporter

Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

