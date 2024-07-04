Islamic leader of Russia's Karachay-Cherkessia announces temporary niqab ban

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Muftiate of Karachay-Cherkessia, a republic of Russia in the North Caucasus, announced a temporary ban on the wearing of the niqab, a day after the Muftiate of Dagestan announced a similar ban.

"The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Karachay-Cherkessia considers the wearing of the niqab in modern conditions in Russia to be prohibited until the identified threats are eliminated and a new theological opinion is issued," the Mufti of Karachay-Cherkessia, Ismail Berdiev, told Russian news agency Interfax.

Dagestan announced the ban on July 3 following a terrorist attack on June 23 that killed 22 people.

The announcement followed a statement after the attack by Alexander Bastrykin, the head of Russia's Investigative Committee, who said it was the work of "Islamist terrorists" and urged Russia to ban the niqab, a women's garment that covers the wearer's entire face, other than the eyes.

Bastrykin's suggestion prompted a reaction from Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov, who said that the official should be "extremely careful" in blaming the attack on Islam.

Karachay-Cherkessia borders Krasnodar Krai to the west, Stavropol Krai to the north, the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic to the east, and Georgia to the south.