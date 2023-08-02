Another attempted attack on St. Petersburg enlistment office

This audio is created with AI assistance

An unknown individual tried to set fire to the St. Petersburg military enlistment office on the evening of August 1, Russian state-controlled media reported.

A woman was seen throwing a bottle containing a flammable mixture towards the entrance and fleeing the location. The employees promptly extinguished the fire. The police are now trying to locate the perpetrator.

Another pro-Kremlin news outlet released a video depicting the suspect approaching the entrance of the building, placing a package near the door, and igniting it.

Several days ago a similar situation took place in St. Petersburg, when a man drove his truck into the gates of the military enlistment office courtyard and tried to set it on fire. He claimed that the Russian FSB had prompted him to do so.

Russia's lower parliamentary house, the State Duma, decided on July 25 to raise the upper age limit for conscription from 27 to 30.