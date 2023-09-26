Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
German Foreign Minister: The German people continue to support Ukraine

by Kateryna Ilnytska September 26, 2023 7:10 AM 2 min read
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on her way from Washington, DC. to New York to attend the UN General Assembly, Sept. 2023. (Photo by Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

In an interview with CNN at the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 25, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that German society continues to support Ukraine.

When asked whether German support for Ukraine is lagging due to economic woes, Baerbock responded with an adamant "no."

"In these kind of times, you have to make the right decision to support Ukraine," Baerbock said, adding that it was the responsibility of political leadership to find solutions and create social programs to offset economic drawbacks.

Germany is the world's largest provider of military aid to Ukraine, after the United States. At the time Russia launched its full-scale invasion, Germany was also heavily reliant on Russian energy imports.

Germany stopped Russian oil and gas imports in January 2023.

On Sept. 25, it was also made public that Germany intends to cut half the amount of federal funding it gives to localities for the integration of migrants, including Ukrainians.

Baerbock also said that a noticeable increase in international support for Ukraine was now evident at the UN.

"I feel way more support, because many, many countries around the world see this is not only about Ukraine," she said.

For Baerbock, a united front against Russian aggression is crucial to the UN's mission.

"If we allow one dictator to overrule all our rights, this will be the end of peaceful cooperation," Baerbock said.

