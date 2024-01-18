Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ambassador names alternatives to EU funding Ukraine if Hungary blocks aid

by Martin Fornusek January 18, 2024 11:03 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian ambassador to the EU Vsevolod Chentsov signs a contract prior to a bilateral meeting in the Europa, the EU Council headquarter on Sept. 5, 2022, in Brussels, Belgium. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The proposed 50 billion euros ($54 billion) in four-year EU funding is the cheapest and most convenient way to back Ukraine, but there are alternatives if Budapest continues to block it, Ukrainian Ambassador to the EU Vsevolod Chentsov told Forbes Ukraine in an interview published on Jan. 18.

Budapest blocked the funding under the Ukraine Facility during the European Council summit in December 2023. EU leaders are to reconvene on the issue on Feb. 1, with Brussels signaling that a deal might be reached even without Hungary's approval.

According to Chentsov, the backup options include an extrabudgetary fund to which all EU members can make their contributions.

Other ways include the EU Commission lending aid under its guarantee or macro-financial assistance through period loans from the Commission, the ambassador said.

Chentsov believes that the initially proposed $54-billion Ukraine Facility will be adopted, but he added that periodic reviews might be included as safeguards.

Last week, the Financial Times reported that EU members are preparing to make concessions to secure Hungary's consent. The report came only days after Politico wrote that Budapest might be willing to withdraw its veto if the funding were subject to annual renewal.

In spite of this, Hungarian Minister of the Prime Minister's Office Gergely Gulyas said on Jan. 17 that the views of Budapest and Brussels on the aid remain far apart, making the agreement uncertain.

Opinion: Orban is plain wrong on Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sought to blackball Ukraine’s bid to formally start EU accession talks last month, arguing that Ukraine was simply not ready. Ultimately, the other 26 EU member states decided to ignore Orban’s protestations and formally agreed to the start of accession talks wi…
The Kyiv IndependentTimothy Ash
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:38 PM

Hungarian official: Deal with EU on Ukraine aid still far off.

The positions of Hungary and the European Commission on 50 billion euros ($54 billion) for Ukraine remain far apart, making a potential agreement uncertain, the Telex news portal reported on Jan. 18, citing Hungarian government official Gergely Gulyas.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:48 PM

Shmyhal to meet Slovak PM to discuss EU aid.

Kyiv wants to "discuss all the urgent issues and remove possible obstacles to the implementation of the Ukraine Facility" at the meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.