Ambassador: Russia's nuclear threat in Belarus should be taken 'very seriously' by West

by Haley Zehrung June 17, 2023 3:20 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Vadym Prystaiko said in an interview with CNN on June 16 that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's move to place nuclear weapons in Belarus should be taken "very, very seriously" by the West.

Prystaiko referred to the movement of nuclear weapons as "blackmail," although Ukraine is "much better equipped to withstand this pressure," due to a proliferation of air missiles and steady international support.

On June 16, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claimed that the first batch of tactical nuclear weapons arrived in Belarus following an announcement on May 26 to place Russian non-strategic nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory.

According to Putin, more weapons are set to arrive in Belarus later this summer.

The White House said on June 13 that there is no "indication that movement of nuclear weapons is imminent or happening," adding that at the current moment, the U.S. does not see any reason to change its nuclear preparedness in response to the move.

The U.S. has also previously said it has not observed "any indications Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons in Belarus."

The Institute for the Study of War assessed on May 25 that it is “extraordinarily unlikely” that Putin will use any Belarus-based nuclear warheads in Ukraine or elsewhere.

NATO called the move "dangerous and irresponsible," while EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell has said placing Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus a "step which will lead to further extremely dangerous escalation."

Author: Haley Zehrung
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
