Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

US extends sanctions against Belarus for another year

by Haley Zehrung June 13, 2023 4:26 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on June 12 that the U.S. government is extending sanctions against Belarus for an additional year over the Belarusian government's continued repressions of its citizens and support for Russia's war in Ukraine.

"The actions and policies of certain members of the Government of Belarus and other persons, and the Belarusian regime’s harmful activities and long-standing abuses, continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," Biden wrote in his message to Congress.

Belarus was first labelled a national security threat due to the government's widespread human rights abuses and pervasive corruption in the 2006 Belarus elections.

The scope of the national security threat was expanded in an executive order in August 2021 in response to reports of election fraud by Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko. The sanctions were set to expire later this summer.

Belarus has been one of Russia's greatest allies and supporters since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022, having supplied Russia with over 130,000 tons of ammunition over the past year.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has also used Belarus as a strategic launching point for invading Ukraine. Most recently, Putin made plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory next month.

The U.S. government called Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko "reckless and irresponsible," in regard to talking about nuclear capabilities, but said that there is no indication that the movement of Russian nuclear weapons to Belarusian territory is underway.

Belarus Weekly: We pushed Belarus toward Russia, says Macron
May 30 marks 24 years since the tragic Niamiha stampede, when thousands rushed into an underground passageway of Minsk’s Niamiha metro station, killing over 50 and injuring around 400. In a controversial speech at the 2023 Globsec summit in Bratislava, French President Emmanuel Macron claims Wester…
The Kyiv IndependentMaria Yeryoma
Author: Haley Zehrung
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.