Foreign Ministry: 19 Ukrainians killed in Israel, 4 in Gaza

Another Ukrainian child was killed as a result of the hostilities between Israel and the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip, Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko told Hromadske media outlet.

This brings the total death toll of Ukrainians in the Palestinian enclave to four, including two children, Nikolenko said on Oct. 31. Six more Ukrainian citizens residing in Gaza have been injured, he added.

According to Nikolenko, 19 Ukrainians are confirmed to have been killed in Israel. Another person is missing, the spokesperson told Hromadske.

As of Oct. 23, more than 500 Ukrainians had been evacuated from Israel. Meanwhile, over 300 Ukrainians in Gaza have requested evacuation, but the Rafah border crossing into Egypt is still closed.

The fighting in Israel and the Gaza Strip broke out following Hamas' attack on Israeli settlements on Oct. 7.

Tel Aviv responded by retaliatory airstrikes against Gaza, a total blockade of the enclave, and limited ground operations. Thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed on both sides.