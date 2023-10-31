Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Foreign Ministry: 19 Ukrainians killed in Israel, 4 in Gaza

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 31, 2023 3:37 PM 2 min read
An aerial view of destroyed buildings following the Israeli airstrikes in Al-Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City, Gaza on Oct. 12, 2023. A Ukrainian family lived in this neighbourhood until their house was destroyed amid Israeli airstrikes. (Photo by Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Another Ukrainian child was killed as a result of the hostilities between Israel and the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip, Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko told Hromadske media outlet.

This brings the total death toll of Ukrainians in the Palestinian enclave to four, including two children, Nikolenko said on Oct. 31. Six more Ukrainian citizens residing in Gaza have been injured, he added.

According to Nikolenko, 19 Ukrainians are confirmed to have been killed in Israel. Another person is missing, the spokesperson told Hromadske.

‘A wave of terror:’ Hamas attack brings back haunting memories of war for Ukrainians in Israel
Stefania Stavytska woke up on Oct. 7. in the Israeli port city of Jaffa with a queasy feeling of déjà-vu. The 25-year-old video producer thought she had left the sounds of sirens behind when she left Kyiv in March 2022, at the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Instead, she
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query

As of Oct. 23, more than 500 Ukrainians had been evacuated from Israel. Meanwhile, over 300 Ukrainians in Gaza have requested evacuation, but the Rafah border crossing into Egypt is still closed.

The fighting in Israel and the Gaza Strip broke out following Hamas' attack on Israeli settlements on Oct. 7.

Tel Aviv responded by retaliatory airstrikes against Gaza, a total blockade of the enclave, and limited ground operations. Thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed on both sides.

Ukrainians trapped in besieged Gaza: ‘We are constantly bombed’
Hundreds of Ukrainians have been caught in the crossfire inside the Gaza Strip after Hamas terrorist attacks on Oct. 7 prompted Israel to respond with a total blockade and intense bombardment of the small Palestinian enclave. Ukraine is now working to evacuate 243 Ukrainian citizens from Gaza, whic…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
