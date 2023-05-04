Ukraine downs 18 drones on May 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian forces have launched up to 24 Shahed-136/131 attack drones from Bryansk region and the eastern coast of the Azov Sea in the early hours of May 4.

Eighteen drones were downed by Ukraine's air defense in the northern, central, and southern parts of Ukraine. Anti-aircraft weapons, aircraft, and mobile fire groups were involved, according to the Air Force.

The air raid alert had been on in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia regions, and the city of Kyiv for a few hours.

Kyiv was under attack for the third time in the last four days, Kyiv City Military Administarion reported.

The Russian forces attacked Kyiv using Shahed drones and missiles, probably of the ballistic type. According to preliminary information, all aerial targets were destroyed in Kyiv airspace, according to the city administation.

Some drone debris was found in the streets and also in a residential building in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district. No casualties and no significant damage were reported.