Air strike of “exceptional intensity” hits Kyiv on May 16

Russia launched an overnight air strike of “exceptional intensity” on Kyiv, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration. The administration defined exceptional intensity as the “maximum number of missile attacks in the shortest time span.”

The Russian forces likely used drones, ballistic, and cruise missiles in the attack from multiple directions, according to the administration’s Telegram post.

Based on preliminary information, the air defense destroyed most enemy weapons. The debris of missiles fell in Shevchenkivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, Obolonskyi, and Darnytskyi districts in Kyiv.

The most damage occurred in the Solomianskyi district, where cars and a non-residential building caught fire. Debris fell on the parked cars, yards, and parks in the rest of the districts.

There is no information Kyiv City Military Administration could report on casualties at this time.