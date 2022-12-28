Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Air Force: Ukraine’s military has downed nearly 900 Russian missiles, drones since September

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 28, 2022 9:43 PM
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s military has downed 850 Russian missiles and drones since September, Yurii Ihnat, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Air Force, reported on Dec. 28.

Ihnat said that over 420 missiles and 430 Iranian-made kamikaze drones have been shot down by Ukraine’s anti-aircraft defense since September.

Russia has been attacking Ukraine with Iranian-made kamikaze drones since September, targeting civilians and destroying energy infrastructure across the country. Moscow has also launched missile strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 19 that Russia had received a new batch of 250 Iranian Shahed-136 drones.

Moscow has admitted that Ukraine's energy system is one of its primary targets. According to the Geneva Conventions, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
