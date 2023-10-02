Air Force: Ukraine downs 4 of 7 drones launched by Russia overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down four of the seven Shahed-136/131 "kamikaze" drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Oct. 2.

According to the report, the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were launched from the southeastern direction, specifically from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

Natalia Humeniuk, the spokesperson of the Southern Operational Command, said on air that Russian forces launched only a small number of drones along an unusual route, likely in an attempt to locate Ukraine's air defense batteries.

Three drones were shot down near Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and one was destroyed in Kherson Oblast, she said.

However, some of the UAVs managed to hit their targets, Humeniuk added. Damage was reported at an unspecified industrial facility, as well as at an agricultural company building in the Kherson district, according to the spokesperson.