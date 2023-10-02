Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Air Force: Ukraine downs 4 of 7 drones launched by Russia overnight

by Martin Fornusek October 2, 2023 9:05 AM 1 min read
Remains of a Shahed 136/131 drone at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo credit: Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down four of the seven Shahed-136/131 "kamikaze" drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Oct. 2.

According to the report, the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were launched from the southeastern direction, specifically from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

Natalia Humeniuk, the spokesperson of the Southern Operational Command, said on air that Russian forces launched only a small number of drones along an unusual route, likely in an attempt to locate Ukraine's air defense batteries.

Three drones were shot down near Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and one was destroyed in Kherson Oblast, she said.

However, some of the UAVs managed to hit their targets, Humeniuk added. Damage was reported at an unspecified industrial facility, as well as at an agricultural company building in the Kherson district, according to the spokesperson.

Ukraine war latest: Biden says American support for Ukraine ‘can’t be allowed to be interrupted’
Key updates on Sept. 30-Oct. 1: * Biden: ‘We can’t allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted’ * Sunak: No plans to send British troops to Ukraine * Fico wins Slovak election on pro-Russian, populist platform * Medvedev threatens Russia will seize more Ukrainian regions * Media: Russ…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.