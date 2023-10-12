Air Force: Ukraine downs 28 drones launched by Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down 28 of the 33 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Oct. 12.

The drones were launched from Chauda in occupied Crimea and Russia's border Belgorod Oblast, and headed toward several different targets in Ukraine, according to the Air Force update.

Air defense was active in at least six oblasts, including southern regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv.

The Air Force said that the country's aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the attacks.