Air Force: Ukraine downs 19 of 31 attack drones launched overnight

Ukrainian forces shot down 19 of the 31 Shahed "kamikaze" drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Nov. 11.

Russia also targeted Ukraine with at least three missiles: a Kh-31 guided aerial missile launched from the Black Sea, an Onyx missile launched from occupied Crimea, and an S-300 missile launched from Russia's Belgorod Oblast, according to the report.

The drones were reportedly launched from the direction of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, from the Russian city of Kursk, and from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

Russian drones targeted mainly front-line areas, the Air Force said. Air defense was active in Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kirovohrad, and Kyiv oblasts.

Overnight missile strikes were reported by regional officials in Odesa and Kyiv oblasts.

On the morning of Nov. 11, Russian forces also launched a ballistic missile - possibly Iskander - at Kyiv, but the projectile was shot down before it could reach the capital, according to the head of the city's military administration, Serhii Popko.