Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Air Force: Ukraine downs 16 drones overnight

by Olena Goncharova February 13, 2024 7:17 AM 2 min read
The remains of a Russian drone in the courtyard of a residential building following an attack in Kharkiv on Jan. 30, 2024. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 16 of the 23 Shahed drones Russia launched overnight, the Air Force said in its morning update on Feb. 13.

The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in southern Russia as well as cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea.

Anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force were involved in repelling the air attack. The weapons were intercepted over Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. No casualties were reported at the time of the publication.

Ukraine’s main private energy company DTEK said on Feb. 13 that one of its thermal power plants was targeted in an overnight Russian attack. The shelling “severely damaged” the plant, according to DTEK.

The company did not specify where the plant that was hit is located, presumably to avoid giving up sensitive information about the location of Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. In the early hours of Feb. 13, Suspilne media outlet reported power outages in the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Pavlohrad district  Pavlohrad is located 80 kilometers east of Dnipro, regional capital.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, at least 10 attack drones were downed in Dniprovskyi district, regional Governor Serhii Lysak said via his official Telegram channel. An energy facility came under attack in the city of Dnipro as well as an infrastructure site. A fire broke out and was later extinguished by rescuers, according to Lysak.

Ukraine war latest: Russia stops using ‘human wave’ attacks in Avdiivka, deploys small assault groups instead, commander says
Key developments on Feb. 12: * Russia stops using ‘human wave’ attacks in Avdiivka, instead deploys small assault groups, says commander * IMF delegation, vice-president of German parliament arrive in Kyiv * Military intelligence says Iran and Hezbollah train Russian drone operators in Syria *…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:32 AM

Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on Feb. 12, firing 14 times and causing at least 59 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
8:02 PM

Russia announces sanctions against 18 UK citizens.

"We are forced to state that Russophobically charged British representatives do not shy away trying to discredit the constitutional system and socio-political processes in our country," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
7:28 PM

EU agrees on new measures to isolate frozen Russian funds.

The European Council said on Feb. 12 that central securities depositaries (CSDs) holding more than 1 million euros ($1.07 million) in assets from the Russian Central Bank must separate any profits generated from the primary accounts.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.