Air Force: Ukraine downs 16 drones overnight

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 16 of the 23 Shahed drones Russia launched overnight, the Air Force said in its morning update on Feb. 13.

The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in southern Russia as well as cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea.

Anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force were involved in repelling the air attack. The weapons were intercepted over Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. No casualties were reported at the time of the publication.

Ukraine’s main private energy company DTEK said on Feb. 13 that one of its thermal power plants was targeted in an overnight Russian attack. The shelling “severely damaged” the plant, according to DTEK.

The company did not specify where the plant that was hit is located, presumably to avoid giving up sensitive information about the location of Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. In the early hours of Feb. 13, Suspilne media outlet reported power outages in the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Pavlohrad district Pavlohrad is located 80 kilometers east of Dnipro, regional capital.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, at least 10 attack drones were downed in Dniprovskyi district, regional Governor Serhii Lysak said via his official Telegram channel. An energy facility came under attack in the city of Dnipro as well as an infrastructure site. A fire broke out and was later extinguished by rescuers, according to Lysak.