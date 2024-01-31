Skip to content
Air Force: Ukraine downs 14 of 20 Russian attack drones launched overnight

by Abbey Fenbert January 31, 2024 7:40 AM
A Russian attack drone downed over Odesa Oblast on the evening of Dec. 22, 2023. Illustrative purposes only. (Southern Defense Forces / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense units shot down 14 of the 20 Shahed-type "kamikaze" drones that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported on Jan. 30.

Russia launched the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) from three directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, the Russian city of Kursk, and Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea, the Air Force said.

The Russian military also reportedly fired three Iskander ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea and Voronezh Oblast.

Ukraine's defenses downed the 14 UAVs over Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv oblasts, according to the Air Force.

A Russian drone attack on Kharkiv the evening of Jan. 30 injured 3 people and damaged civilian infrastructure.

