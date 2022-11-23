Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
News Feed, Nov. 23 missile attack
Air Force says it downed 51 out of 70 Russian missiles, 5 kamikaze drones on Nov. 23.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 23, 2022 8:12 PM 1 min read
Russia targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, launching missiles from aircraft and ships in the Caspian Sea, the Black Sea, and Rostov Oblast, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

The Air Force said that Russia had launched Kh-101, Kh-555, and Kalibr cruise missiles, as well as Lancet drones.

On Nov. 23, Russia launched a new wave of missile strikes across Ukraine. The attack is Russia's fifth large-scale air strike targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The previous ones took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 15. They resulted in power outages across Ukraine, including in Kyiv.

Read all the news on this topic: Russia's Nov. 23 missile attack on Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
