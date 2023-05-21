Air Force says 4 drones shot down overnight in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Air Force reported on May 21 that it shot down four Shahed-136/131 drones that Russia launched against the country overnight.

The Air Force did not disclose more information about the overnight attack, only indicating that Russian forces launched the drones "in the eastern direction."

Overnight, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said that air defense was at work in the region after several explosions were reported late on May 20. In the morning, he reported that Russian drones targeted his region overnight, but all were shot down by Ukraine's air defense.