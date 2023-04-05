Air Force: Russia's supply of long-range, high-precision missiles 'nearly' used up

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's supply of long-range, high-precisions missiles has been "nearly" used up, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on April 5.

While speaking on television, Ihnat said that Russia had used nearly 800 such missiles to attack Ukrainian infrastructure, including strategic points in Ukraine's fuel and energy sectors.

According to Ihnat, Russia still possesses such missiles in its reserves and is currently in the process of stockpiling more, but it is more difficult to accumulate missiles now due to the fact that they previously did so over the course of many years.

Given the circumstances, Ihnat said, Russia is turning to different means of launching attacks against Ukraine, including guided aircraft bombs and repurposed S-300 air defense missiles.

On April 4, Ihnat said that Russia launches up to 20 guided aircraft bombs against Ukraine daily, which can travel a distance of up to 70 kilometers.

Russia is deploying them along the front line and other positions in Ukraine with Sukhoi Su-34 and Su-35 fighter jets that are beyond the reach of Ukraine's air defense, Ihnat said.

The inaccuracy in their targeting also poses a greater threat to civilians.

"This poses a threat to us, and it is imperative that we respond to it urgently," he added.