Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force: Russia's supply of long-range, high-precision missiles 'nearly' used up

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 5, 2023 2:40 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance
Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesperson Yurii Ihnat briefs the press on the consequences of Russia's missile strikes on Ukraine and the work of the Air Force at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center in Kyiv on Nov. 21, 2022. (Photo by Evgen Kotenko/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Russia's supply of long-range, high-precisions missiles has been "nearly" used up, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on April 5.

While speaking on television, Ihnat said that Russia had used nearly 800 such missiles to attack Ukrainian infrastructure, including strategic points in Ukraine's fuel and energy sectors.

According to Ihnat, Russia still possesses such missiles in its reserves and is currently in the process of stockpiling more, but it is more difficult to accumulate missiles now due to the fact that they previously did so over the course of many years.

Given the circumstances, Ihnat said, Russia is turning to different means of launching attacks against Ukraine, including guided aircraft bombs and repurposed S-300 air defense missiles.

On April 4, Ihnat said that Russia launches up to 20 guided aircraft bombs against Ukraine daily, which can travel a distance of up to 70 kilometers.

Russia is deploying them along the front line and other positions in Ukraine with Sukhoi Su-34 and Su-35 fighter jets that are beyond the reach of Ukraine's air defense, Ihnat said.

The inaccuracy in their targeting also poses a greater threat to civilians.

"This poses a threat to us, and it is imperative that we respond to it urgently," he added.

How repurposed Russian air defense missiles expose holes in Ukraine’s sky
Russia’s missile strike on Jan. 14 caught Kyiv residents off-guard. After nearly a year of Moscow’s repeated attacks, something unusual happened: The explosions sounded before the air raid alert went off, which is rarely the case in what is believed to be the most protected city in Ukraine.
Kyiv IndependentStanislav Storozhenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
