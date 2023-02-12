Air Force: Russia uses drone, spy balloons for reconnaissance in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russian military used a reconnaissance drone and several spy balloons in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Feb. 12.

The air defense attempted to down the drone, but it is not yet clear if this was successful, the Air Force said.

Earlier, Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, and Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim misreported that Russia had attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with Iranian-made combat drones. The reports were denied by the Air Force.

On Feb.1, the General Staff reported that Russia was actively conducting reconnaissance operations in preparation for an offensive in several undisclosed Ukrainian regions.