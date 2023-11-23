Air Force: Missile threats must be taken seriously

This audio is created with AI assistance

The current air raid alert system will stay in place, Air Force Command spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat told Ukrainian radio on Nov. 22.

"For us, the public notification scheme will not change. We are trying to warn people as soon as possible via our official Telegram channel. As for what the level of threat will be announced, in other words, what color the map will be, will be decided at the highest level," he said.

Some have criticized the accuracy and effectiveness of the air raid sirens because they paralyze social and economic activity.

"Sometimes we have intel that the MiG took off carrying a missile, sometimes – without one, and sometimes there is no such intelligence at all. We have no right to take risks here," the spokesman added.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised reforms that "allows us to somewhat modernize the response without unnecessarily shutting the country down."