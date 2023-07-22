Air Force destroys five Shaheds, nine recon drones

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces destroyed all five Shahed drones launched at night by Russia from the southwest, the Air Force reported on July 22.



The Air Force also destroyed nine tactical recon drones over the previous day.



Russian forces were hit with 25 sorties over the past 24 hours.

Russia has intensified its missile barrage of Ukraine in recent days, claiming it was revenge for the partial destruction of a roadway on Crimean Bridge over the Kerch Strait.



Heavy missile strikes destroyed 60,000 tons of grain in Odesa warehouses on July 19. Twenty people, including two children, were wounded by Russian attacks on the region in the past days.

Missiles also killed two children in Donetsk Oblast and two women in Chernihiv Oblast. A total of seven oblasts came under attack.