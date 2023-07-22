Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force destroys five Shaheds, nine recon drones

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 22, 2023 9:50 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian forces destroyed all five Shahed drones launched at night by Russia from the southwest, the Air Force reported on July 22.

The Air Force also destroyed nine tactical recon drones over the previous day.  

Russian forces were hit with 25 sorties over the past 24 hours.

Russia has intensified its missile barrage of Ukraine in recent days, claiming it was revenge for the partial destruction of a roadway on Crimean Bridge over the Kerch Strait.

Heavy missile strikes destroyed 60,000 tons of grain in Odesa warehouses on July 19. Twenty people, including two children, were wounded by Russian attacks on the region in the past days.

Missiles also killed two children in Donetsk Oblast and two women in Chernihiv Oblast. A total of seven oblasts came under attack.

Kyiv’s frustration boils as flow of Western chips for Russian missiles continues uninterrupted
Destroyed apartments, burnt-out cars, lives upturned or extinguished altogether: Russia’s June 13 missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih was, in many ways, nothing out of the ordinary for wartime Ukraine. The evening after the attack, which killed 13 civilians, President Volodymyr Zelensky came o…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
