Air Force: 4 Shahed drones, 1 Orlan drone shot down overnight

Ukraine's air defense shot down four Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones and one Orlan-10 drone launched overnight on May 15, Ukraine's Air Force Command reported.

According to the Air Force Command, the drones were destroyed around the northeast of the country.

Russia has consistently been using drones as part of its arsenal, which also includes missiles and guided bombs, to launch mass attacks against Ukraine.

Shahed drones are produced by Iran and Orlan drones by Russia.