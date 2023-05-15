Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force: 4 Shahed drones, 1 Orlan drone shot down overnight

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 15, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's air defense shot down four Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones and one Orlan-10 drone launched overnight on May 15, Ukraine's Air Force Command reported.

According to the Air Force Command, the drones were destroyed around the northeast of the country.

Russia has consistently been using drones as part of its arsenal, which also includes missiles and guided bombs, to launch mass attacks against Ukraine.

Shahed drones are produced by Iran and Orlan drones by Russia.

Patriot air defense faces its toughest challenge ever in Ukraine
The wait is over — after almost a year of refusals and hesitation, Western-provided MIM-104 Patriot air defense systems have finally arrived and become operational in Ukraine. On April 21 and 26, Ukraine’s Air Force confirmed the full employment of two Patriot batteries. As Ukraine’s own Soviet-er…
Illia Ponomarenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
