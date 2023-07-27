Air Force: 8 Russian attack drones destroyed overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that on the night of July 27, Russia launched eight Iranian-made Shahed drones from the direction of Krasnodar region.

All eight were destroyed by air defense in Khmelnytsky, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk Oblasts, wrote the Air Force in a statement.

A Russian Navy submarine in the Black Sea also launched two Kalibr cruise missiles towards port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast.

The strikes killed one civilian guard, destroyed a guard building and damaged cargo terminal equipment, according to Oleh Kiper, the regional governor.

The Air Force reported that they have launched 11 air strikes on Russian targets over the past 24 hours.

On July 26, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that 33 Kh-101/Kh-555 and three Kalibr cruise missiles were shot down.

Russian forces launched a massive air strike against Ukraine on July 26 as the air raid siren became active across the entire country.