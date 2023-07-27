Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force: 8 Russian attack drones destroyed overnight

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 27, 2023 9:54 AM 1 min read
Remain of Shahed 136 at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that on the night of July 27, Russia launched eight Iranian-made Shahed drones from the direction of Krasnodar region.

All eight were destroyed by air defense in Khmelnytsky, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk Oblasts, wrote the Air Force in a statement.

A Russian Navy submarine in the Black Sea also launched two Kalibr cruise missiles towards port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast.

The strikes killed one civilian guard, destroyed a guard building and damaged cargo terminal equipment, according to Oleh Kiper, the regional governor.

The Air Force reported that they have launched 11 air strikes on Russian targets over the past 24 hours.

On July 26, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that 33 Kh-101/Kh-555 and three Kalibr cruise missiles were shot down.

Russian forces launched a massive air strike against Ukraine on July 26 as the air raid siren became active across the entire country.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
