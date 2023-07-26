Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Air Force: Ukraine downs 36 Russian missiles

by Martin Fornusek July 26, 2023 10:08 PM 2 min read
A fragment of the Russian Kalibr missile remains in front of the Kharkiv Regional Administration on July 11, 2023 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Photo credit: Valentyna Polishchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down 33 Kh-101/Kh-555 and three Kalibr cruise missiles launched against Ukraine on July 26, the Air Force reported.

Earlier on July 26, the Air Force announced that Ukrainian forces shot down two Kalibr missiles launched from the Black Sea over Vinnytsia Oblast at around 1 p.m.

The Air Force later corrected its statement, saying that three Kalibr missiles were shot down.

At around 5 p.m., Russian forces fired 36 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from eight Tu-95 bombers from the direction of the Caspian Sea, the Air Force said, adding that Ukraine managed to destroy 33 of them.

According to the Air Force, Russian MiG-31K fighter jets also launched four Kh-47 air-launched ballistic missiles in the direction of Khelmyntskyi Oblast. The information regarding the Kinzhals is being clarified.

The Air Force's spokesperson Yuri Ihnat said that some missiles targeted the Starokostiantyniv district in Khmelnytskyi Oblast. Several projectiles were shot down over Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, he added.

The Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration reported explosions in the oblast at around 7 p.m.

Russian forces launched a massive air strike against Ukraine on July 26 as the air raid siren became active across the entire country.

How controversial cluster munitions give Ukraine needed punch during counteroffensive
Ukraine has begun using American cluster munitions in the field and is doing so effectively, according to the White House. “They are using them appropriately,” National Security Spokesman John Kirby said on July 21. “They’re using them effectively, and they are actually having an impact on Russia’s…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.