Air Force: Ukraine downs 36 Russian missiles

Ukrainian forces shot down 33 Kh-101/Kh-555 and three Kalibr cruise missiles launched against Ukraine on July 26, the Air Force reported.

Earlier on July 26, the Air Force announced that Ukrainian forces shot down two Kalibr missiles launched from the Black Sea over Vinnytsia Oblast at around 1 p.m.

The Air Force later corrected its statement, saying that three Kalibr missiles were shot down.

At around 5 p.m., Russian forces fired 36 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from eight Tu-95 bombers from the direction of the Caspian Sea, the Air Force said, adding that Ukraine managed to destroy 33 of them.

According to the Air Force, Russian MiG-31K fighter jets also launched four Kh-47 air-launched ballistic missiles in the direction of Khelmyntskyi Oblast. The information regarding the Kinzhals is being clarified.

The Air Force's spokesperson Yuri Ihnat said that some missiles targeted the Starokostiantyniv district in Khmelnytskyi Oblast. Several projectiles were shot down over Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, he added.

The Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration reported explosions in the oblast at around 7 p.m.

Russian forces launched a massive air strike against Ukraine on July 26 as the air raid siren became active across the entire country.