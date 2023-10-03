Air Force: 29 of 31 drones, 1 missile shot down overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched 31 Shahed drones and one Iskander-K ballistic missile at Ukrainian territory overnight on Oct. 3, the Air Force reported.

Air defenses working in Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts successfully shot down 29 of the drones and the Iskander missile.

The attacks were reportedly launched from occupied Crimea.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak earlier reported that a drone and other debris from downed drones struck a factory, causing a fire and other damage in Pavlohrad, located 75 kilometers east of the regional capital Dnipro.

Elsewhere in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, debris caused damage to civilian infrastructure, but no casualties were reported, according to Lysak.