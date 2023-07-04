Air Force: 26 drones shot down over Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 20 attack drones and six reconnaissance drones over the past day, Ukrinform cited the Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat saying on July 4.

"Over the course of yesterday, a total of 20 Iranian-made Shahed and Russian Lancet strike drones were destroyed, plus six reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles of the Orlan, SuperCam, and other types," Ihnat said on television.

The spokesperson highlighted the Air Force's role in protecting Ukraine's airspace.

Russian forces targeted nine oblasts over the past day. In the northern city of Sumy, four drones hit the city's center, killing at least three people and injuring more than 20 more.