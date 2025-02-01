Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Agriculture news, AI, mines, Ukraine
Edit post

AI-powered drone company to assist in demining Ukrainian farmlands

by Sonya Bandouil February 1, 2025 5:53 AM 1 min read
A warning sign that says "Dangerous mines" placed near destroyed houses during a demining operation in the village of Hrakove, Kharkiv Oblast, on April 18, 2023. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

AI company Safe Pro Group has signed a multi-year agreement with Ukrainian agricultural company Nibulon to deploy AI-powered drones for detecting landmines in farmland, BusinessWire reported on Jan. 31.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy estimates that over 139,300 square kilometers of land are potentially contaminated with explosives from the ongoing war, with clearance efforts expected to take over a decade and cost $35 billion.

The partnership will use Safe Pro’s SpotlightAI platform, hosted on Amazon Web Services, to survey affected farmland more efficiently.

War-related farmland abandonment has already led to $2 billion in lost crops.

Safe Pro’s AI has processed over 931,000 drone images, identifying more than 18,000 explosive remnants across 10,500 acres, significantly speeding up mine detection.

Nibulon, headquartered in Mykolaiv, stands as the sole company in the country's agriculture sector equipped with a proprietary fleet and shipyard.

Specializing in the export of grains like wheat, barley, and corn, Nibulon is a prominent player in the industry.

Ukraine remains the world’s most mined country.

China is Russia’s sole supplier of key military-use rare metals amid sanctions, RFE/RL reports
As Russia’s options to purchase gallium and germanium from around the world almost disappeared, China became the sole supplier in 2023, the investigation said, citing leaked data from Russian customs databases.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:29 PM
Video

How Russia profits from arms exports despite sanctions.

The Kyiv Independent analyzed leaked emails of a Russian defense company revealing Russia’s arms trade after the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The letters confirm that Russia continued to fulfill a huge contract signed shortly before the attack on Ukraine to supply its air defense systems and missiles to Saudi Arabia.
2:40 PM

Arms procurement chief Bezrukova dismissed, Defense Ministry says after disputes.

The Defense Ministry cited several reasons for Maryna Bezrukova's removal, including alleged failure to fulfill planned deliveries for the front, poor procurement planning and delays, lack of timely communication with the General Staff, and leaks of classified information, which are reportedly expected to be investigated.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.