Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
National, Hot topic, Reform watch
Edit post

After months of delay, anti-corruption prosecutor selection moves forward

by Oleg Sukhov December 7, 2021 10:13 PM 2 min read
Members of the selection panel for choosing the chief anti-corruption prosecutor meet top officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky's deputy chief of staff Oleh Tatarov, at the Prosecutor General's Office on Oct. 5, 2020.
This audio is created with AI assistance

The selection of an anti-corruption prosecutor has started to move forward following months of delay.

On Dec. 7, the selection panel announced its scores for the written test of two finalists.

Oleksandr Klymenko, a detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), scored higher than prosecutor Andriy Synyuk.

Klymenko scored 18 points and Synyuk got 12.9. As a result, the total candidate scores of Klymenko and Synyuk are now 230 and 208, respectively.

All that’s left in the selection process are the final interviews with Klymenko and Synyuk, which all panel members will score.

Selection panel meetings have been constantly delayed and disrupted since the job of the chief anti-corruption prosecutor became vacant in August 2020.

The chief anti-corruption prosecutor oversees all cases pursued by the NABU. The selection of an independent professional who is free from political influence has been a key requirement of Ukraine’s Western partners and donors.

The panel that chooses the prosecutor consists of four international experts and seven members chosen by parliament.

Since international experts vetoed a candidate favored by the President’s Office in June, pro-government panel members have disrupted numerous panel meetings by failing to attend.

The NGO Anti-Corruption Action Center believes the President’s Office has been blocking panel meetings because it does not want an independent prosecutor to be chosen.

On Nov. 26, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was not aware of any pressure on the panel by the President’s Office. He added that he hoped the anti-corruption prosecutor would be chosen by the end of 2021.

The Anti-Corruption Action Center has praised Klymenko for investigating top officials, including Zelensky’s deputy chief of staff Oleh Tatarov. Synyuk is a direct subordinate of Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, which raises concerns about his independence.

The anti-graft watchdog previously argued that the authorities wanted to falsify the results of the selection process in favor of Synyuk.

According to the Anti-Corruption Action Center, the President’s Office might still disrupt the competition by canceling its results through a court.

During the Dec. 7 meeting, pro-government members of the selection panel discussed at length legal technicalities that could be used to challenge the results in court.

Oleg Sukhov
Oleg Sukhov
Reporter
Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.