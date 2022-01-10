Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Hot topic, Eastern Europe, Kazakhstan, 2022 Kazakhstan Protests
Edit post

After long silence, Ukraine makes first tepid statement on violence in Kazakhstan

by Max Hunder January 10, 2022 10:20 PM 2 min read
Anti-government protests broke out in Kazakhstan on Jan. 2, 2022. Large outbreaks of violence followed, with hundreds of people reportedly killed and injured. (Courtesy)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry put out a statement on Jan. 10 condemning the violence in Kazakhstan over the past week, surprising many with the communiqué’s cautiousness and lateness.

The statement came three days after that made by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and two days after that made by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell.

Kazakhstan’s anti-government protests grew out of a demonstration about LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) prices on Jan. 2. On Jan. 5, the protests hit international headlines following large outbreaks of violence, particularly in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty.

Ukraine’s statement used tentative wording, condemning the acts of violence without making any accusations towards the Kazakh government or President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who ordered his army to “shoot to kill (protestors) without warning” in a Jan. 7 televised address.

Non-state actors have also committed acts of violence throughout the protest period, including setting government buildings on fire. Whether these acts are committed by genuine protestors or provocateurs has not yet been established.

The communiqué by Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry did, however, note the presence of the Russian-led CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) military force in Kazakhstan, after Tokayev requested their intervention on Jan. 5.

“Foreign troops should respect the independence, sovereignty and national legislation of Kazakhstan and international law, and their stay should not extend beyond the declared limited period of time,” the Ukrainian statement reads.

Yurii Poita, head of the Asia-Pacific section at the Kyiv-based New Geopolitics Research Network think-tank, told the Kyiv Independent that only those in the ministry know the true reasons for the delay, but one could speculate that officials needed time to work out what was happening, and which position Ukraine should take.

“Time was likely needed to work out what happened, and which particular threats Ukraine should highlight (in its statement),” he said, pointing out that Ukraine drew attention to the entry of Russian troops into the country.

Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and parts of the coal-rich Donbas region have been occupied by tens of thousands of Russian troops since 2014. Russia's war against Ukraine has killed more than 13,000 people since then.

Poita also highlighted some potential pragmatic reasons why Ukraine’s statement may have been watered down.

“Kazakhstan does not recognize Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea, it tries to maintain constructive economic relations with Ukraine in a variety of fields, including agriculture, recycling, transit, energy, aircraft manufacturing, and others,” he said.

“The U.S., for example, does not depend as much on good relations with Kazakhstan as Ukraine does.”

Poita also expressed concern that Tokayev’s new dependence on Russia will hurt Ukraine’s interests.

“Firstly, Kazakhstan could change its position on Crimea,” he said. “Secondly, in my opinion, Russia will spread its narratives more actively in Kazakh media, including those of an anti-Ukrainian nature.”

Max Hunder
Max Hunder
Business reporter, editor
Max Hunder is a business reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He previously worked as a business reporter at the Kyiv Post focusing on infrastructure and energy. He is a graduate of Eton College and University College London, and has reported for international publications from London, Kyiv and Yerevan.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.