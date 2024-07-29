Ukraine reports Russian attacks on Huliaipole front in Zaporizhzhia Oblast after 'long pause'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine on July 29 said Russian forces had begun attacking in the direction of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast after a "long pause."

Speaking on national TV, Dmytro Lykhovyi, spokesperson for the Tavria group of forces, said Moscow's troops had attempted assaults "from two different fronts."

"In particular, they attacked from the village of Reshetylivske in the direction of Huliaipole.," he said.

"Some reports said that it could be a major offensive with the formation of an offensive group, but according to our intelligence, it is a continuation of the tactics of small assault actions, because the total numbers of the Russian group in Zaporizhzhia Oblast has not changed in terms of the number of troops."

In its morning report on July 29, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said Russian forces continue in their attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from positions in the Orikhiv and Huliaipole directions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The General Staff's report named battles near Mala Tokmachka, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, and Novoandriivka.

Earlier on July 29, Lykhovii denied reports that Russia had made gains in other areas of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said on July 28 that according to geolocated footage, Russia has likely "seized all of Robotyne."

Lykhovii disputed the claim in a comment to the Kyiv Independent, saying that the situation in the sector was "without any major changes."

The village of Robotyne, which lies some 15 kilometers (9 miles) south of Orikhiv and 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) southeast of Zaporizhzhia, was liberated by Ukraine during its counteroffensive in the summer of 2023 and has been on the front line since.