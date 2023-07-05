Russian media: Fire erupts at oil depot in Russian-occupied Makiivka

This audio is created with AI assistance

Five fuel tanks caught fire at an oil depot in Russian-occupied Makiivka in Donetsk Oblast late on July 5, Russian state-controlled news outlet TASS reported.

A local news outlet from the city of Donetsk, occupied by Russia since 2014, cited the Makiivka mayor as saying that the fire was the result of an artillery strike on the town.

According to the mayor, residents of a neighboring village were left partially without electricity. No casualties were reported.

The local outlet also reported that the fire was caused by a strike from multiple launch rocket systems, claiming that the attack was carried out by Ukrainian forces.

The day before, the strategic communication office of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported destroying a base in Makiivka on its Telegram channel. The office attached a video of a large explosion with the post.

"As a result of the effective fire of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, another Russian terrorist base in the temporarily Makiivka ceased to exist," the office wrote on Telegram.

Russian proxies in the parts of Donetsk Oblast now occupied by Russia claimed on Telegram that one man was killed and 36 people were injured following the strike.

Last New Year's Eve, 400 Russian soldiers were killed and at least 300 were injured after Ukraine's military hit a Russian military base in Makiivka. Two days later, Ukraine's military reported that it had damaged or destroyed up to 10 units of Russian military equipment in Makiivka.