General Staff confirms Dec. 31 attack on Russian troops in occupied Makiivka

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 2, 2023 7:21 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its daily update that the Ukrainian military damaged or destroyed up to 10 units of Russian military equipment of various types in the occupied Makiivka in the eastern Donetsk Oblast.

The number of Russian military personnel killed in the attack is still being clarified, the military reported.

Earlier on Jan. 2, the Strategic Communications Department of Ukraine's military said that 400 soldiers were killed and at least 300 more were injured after the Armed Forces hit a Russian military base in occupied Makiivka in Donetsk Oblast on New Year's Eve.

Russian soldiers were stationed in a local school building, the report said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, cited by the Russian state-controlled news outlet RIA Novosti, Ukraine struck the military base in Makiivka using High-Mobility Rocket Artillery Systems (HIMARS).

The ministry mentioned a far smaller number of casualties, namely 63 killed Russian service members.

Russian war criminal and former top militant in Donetsk Oblast, Igor Girkin, also wrote about the strike, adding that the building in Makiivka and equipment nearby had been almost completely destroyed.

Girkin added that the number of dead and wounded Russian conscripts "amounts to hundreds."

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
