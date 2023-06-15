Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Reuters: African delegation might ask Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek June 15, 2023 10:47 PM 2 min read
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) attend the first plenary session of the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit at the Sirius Park of Science and Art in Sochi, Russia, on Oct. 24, 2019. (Photo by Sergei Chirikov/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

An African delegation heading to Ukraine and Russia this week to propose "confidence-building measures" to facilitate peace between the two countries, Reuters reported on June 15.

According to a framework document seen by Reuters, the proposed measures might include the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, the removal of tactical nuclear weapons from Belarusian territory, and a suspension of the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant against Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

On May 22, the Associated Press reported that a delegation including presidents of South Africa, Senegal, Egypt, the Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and Zambia to visit Ukraine and Russia to "initiate a peace process" and discuss the export of Ukrainian grain and Russian fertilizers.

The group headed by Senegal's President Macky Sall and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will arrive in Kyiv on June 16 and in Saint Petersburg on June 17, Reuters wrote, referring to an undisclosed framework document.

"The conflict, as well as the sanctions placed on Russia by major trading partners of the (African) Continent, have had an adverse effect on African economies and livelihoods," the document said.

Ceasefire in Ukraine should be followed by negotiations between Russia and the West.

While most of the African countries have claimed neutrality in the war, Moscow has long nurtured good relations with the governments on the African continent.

In late May, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba set off on a diplomatic tour to Africa, seeking to win over African nations and promote President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula.


Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

