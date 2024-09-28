The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Advisor to Putin accuses West of isolating Kaliningrad by disrupting transit links

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 28, 2024 3:18 PM 2 min read
Then-Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (R) and Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev (L) attend Russian President Vladimir Putin's inauguration ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 7, 2024. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Nikolai Patrushev, an advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin, accused the West on Sept. 27 of attempting to isolate Kaliningrad Oblast by disrupting transportation links between the exclave and mainland Russia.

Speaking at a meeting in Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave between Poland and Lithuania on the Baltic Sea, Patrushev claimed Western nations are imposing "maximum complications" on cargo and passenger transit to the region.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Western countries have imposed sanctions aimed at curbing Russia's ability to continue the war. These sanctions have limited transportation links to Kaliningrad, Patrushev alleged.

Russian state-controlled news agency TASS reported Patrushev as saying Moscow would shift the majority of road and rail cargo between Kaliningrad and mainland Russia to sea routes. He claimed 80% of goods "necessary for the life and economy of the region" cannot be transported by land.

Patrushev, a former KGB officer reappointed in May to oversee shipbuilding after serving as secretary of the Security Council, also said Russia plans to prepare two ship and rail routes by 2028.

Kaliningrad Oblast became Russian territory after the collapse of the Soviet Union. The strategic exclave is home to the Russian Baltic Fleet.

Kremlin says recent adjustments to Russia’s nuclear policy intended as a message to Western nations
The Kremlin on Sept. 26 emphasized that President Vladimir Putin’s revisions to Russia’s nuclear weapons doctrine should serve as a warning to Western nations, making clear that involvement in attacks on Russia would carry serious repercussions. A day earlier, Putin announced that Russia could resp…
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
