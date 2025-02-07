Skip to content
Bulgaria to receive $519 million compensation for Ukraine military aid

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 7, 2025 3:14 PM 2 min read
A Bulgarian national flag flies on a government building in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Friday, March 29, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oliver Bunic/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Bulgaria will receive around 500 million euros ($519.5 million) from Kyiv's biggest donors in compensation for its military aid to Ukraine, the European news site Euractiv reported on Feb. 7.

"By helping Ukraine, we are actually helping ourselves," Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov said.

Sofia has already received 174 million euros ($180 million) from Denmark under two contracts related to military aid for Ukraine.

Authorities expect at least another 300 million euros ($311 million) from the U.S. and the European Commission as compensation for sending military equipment to Kyiv.

Bulgaria has provided Ukraine with old Soviet-era military equipment, with funds received from NATO and EU allies being reinvested into purchasing modern Western weapons.

The country had already sent six military aid packages, including ammunition, armored vehicles, and defective air defense missiles that can be used for spare parts, Zapryanov said.

Czechia extends protection for Ukrainians, tightens rules for Russian applicants
Under the new provisions, temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees, set to expire in March, will be extended for another year in line with an EU-wide decision.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy

While the Bulgarian government does not disclose specific details about what is being sent, it is known that a significant portion consists of ammunition and missiles for Ukraine's S-300 air defense systems. In 2024, Bulgaria also sent 150 armored vehicles and Soviet-made "Gvozdika" self-propelled howitzers.

Despite the financial and strategic benefits for Bulgaria's military, pro-Russian forces in the country continue to oppose sending aid to Ukraine.

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of Bulgaria's pro-Russian Revival party, echoed Kremlin narratives on Jan. 11, claiming that Southern Bessarabia, part of Ukraine's Odesa Oblast, should be "returned" to Bulgaria.

Posting on Facebook, Kostadinov argued that "Ukraine is falling apart" and that Bulgarians are the "indigenous population" of the region, with historical ties predating Ukraine's control of the territory.

Ukraine to host Trump’s envoy Kellogg in February, top official says
Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said that Kyiv wants Washington to be fully informed about Ukraine’s mobilization efforts and the supply of weapons and equipment.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
