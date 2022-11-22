Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Activists place Russian missile next to Wall Street bull statue

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 22, 2022 5:41 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Activists from the organization UAnimals placed a sculpture of a Russian missile next to the Charging Bull statue on Wall Street in New York for a day.

The organization's founder, Oleksandr Todorchuk, said in a Facebook post that the pop-up art installation was meant to draw attention to the ecocide that Russia is committing during its war against Ukraine.

"During its full-scale invasion, Russia kills not only people but also millions of animals," Todorchuk wrote.

In response to Russia's ecocide of Ukraine, UAnimals launched an international campaign #StopEcocideUkraine.

According to Todorchuk, 182,880 square meters of soil in Ukraine have been polluted with harmful substances during Russia's invasion, and eight nature reserves and 12 national natural parks are currently under Russian occupation.

More than 5,000 dolphins die in Black Sea as a result of Russia’s war
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
