Activists place Russian missile next to Wall Street bull statue

Activists from the organization UAnimals placed a sculpture of a Russian missile next to the Charging Bull statue on Wall Street in New York for a day.

The organization's founder, Oleksandr Todorchuk, said in a Facebook post that the pop-up art installation was meant to draw attention to the ecocide that Russia is committing during its war against Ukraine.

"During its full-scale invasion, Russia kills not only people but also millions of animals," Todorchuk wrote.

In response to Russia's ecocide of Ukraine, UAnimals launched an international campaign #StopEcocideUkraine.

According to Todorchuk, 182,880 square meters of soil in Ukraine have been polluted with harmful substances during Russia's invasion, and eight nature reserves and 12 national natural parks are currently under Russian occupation.

