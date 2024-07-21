Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Il-76, Planes, Aircraft, Military equipment
Edit post

A quarter of Moscow's Il-76 planes failed due to low-quality parts, Russian media reports

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 21, 2024 5:53 AM 1 min read
A Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft on the tarmac during the 2023 Dubai Airshow on Nov. 13, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Giuseppe Cacace / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost five of its 18 Il-76 MD-90A aircraft due to poor-quality wheel bearings, the state-run media outlet Kommersant and the independent publication Important Stories reported on July 19.

Il-76 planes are military aircraft designed for the transportation of troops and cargo.

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation against the Balashikhinsky Foundry and Mechanical Plant (BLMZ), the company that supplied the failed parts.

Investigators allege that BLMZ purchased the bearings from an unknown manufacturer using forged documents and transferred them to the Russian firm Aviastar for the production of Il-76 planes.

The poorly made bearings caused problems with the landing gear, disabling five aircraft. The Russian Defense Ministry had 18 Il-76 planes at the end of 2023, according to open source data obtained by Important Stories.

The Investigative Committee said BLMZ caused "substantial harm" to the Russian Defense Ministry and the state's security interests.

Sanctions against Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine have prohibited the export of aviation-related technology and spare parts, radically transforming the country's aviation industry and increasing the incidences of accidents and emergency landings.

An Il-76 plane crashed in central Russia on March 12, reportedly killing all 15 on board.

Ukraine downs Russian Su-25 warplane in Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Pokrovsk sector of Donetsk Oblast, the Khortytsia group of forces said on July 19.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:17 PM

Ukraine increases defense spending by almost $12 billion in 2024.

"Financing the needs of Ukrainian forces is now a top priority. Additional funds for weapons, fortifications, and salaries for servicemen are a critical component of countering the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," Deputy Defense Minister Yurii Dzhyhyr said.
1:38 AM

Zelensky, Trump hold call, discuss future of US support.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump, former U.S. president and Republican presidential nominee, held a phone call on July 19, five years after a fateful 2019 phone call between the two led to Trump’s first impeachment.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.