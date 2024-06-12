Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Germany, Ukraine, Refugees, Death, Crime
Edit post

9-year-old Ukrainian girl found dead in Germany, police say

by Kateryna Denisova June 12, 2024 3:55 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: German flag. (Gallup Pix/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Nine-year-old Ukrainian girl Valeria was found dead in a forest near the German town of Döbeln, Saxony, a few days after she went missing, Spiegel reported on June 12, citing local police.

Valeria reportedly disappeared on her way to school on June 3. The police confirmed that her body was found on June 11, some 4 kilometers (2.4 miles) away from her home in a forest between the settlements of Hermsdorf and Mahlitzsch.

The girl died as a result of "a violent crime," but the investigation found no signs of a sexual assault, Chemnitz police chief Carsten Kaempf said.

There are no detainees or suspects yet. The investigation is focused on the girl's "social circle," according to the police.

Around 100 emergency workers and volunteers were involved in the search for the child. The investigation later expanded beyond Ukraine as German authorities cooperated with Ukraine, Poland, and the Czech Republic, Bild reported, citing the police.

After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a number of murders and attacks against Ukrainians abroad have been recorded, including in Germany.

Among the most recent cases was a knife attack on a 41-year-old Ukrainian woman by a 19-year-old Afghan in the German city of Frankfurt am Main on June 10, Bild wrote on June 11. The woman was reportedly hospitalized, and the attacker was detained.

Russian stabbed to death two Ukrainian soldiers in Germany
The men born in 1987 and 2001 were in a medical rehabilitation in Germany.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:42 PM

Zelensky, Biden to meet in Italy on June 13.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with his American counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy on June 13, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on June 11.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.